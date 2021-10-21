Calgary beats Chicago 4-1, keeping Blackhawks winless

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson, Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser scored their first goals of the season as the Vancouver Canucks topped the winless Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves and Conor Garland added an empty-netter with 1:02 left to help the Canucks (2-2-1) end a two-game slide. Vancouver connected for two goals in the second period to take the lead for good. Alex DeBrincat scored a power-play goal for sputtering Chicago, which dropped to 0-4-1. The Blackhawks have been outscored 21-9 this season and haven’t led in any of their five games.