Bridgewater, Beckham playing as Broncos visit Browns

By TOM WITHERS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will both play Thursday night despite being slowed by injuries. Bridgewater was listed as questionable this week with a foot injury sustained last week. He also has a quadriceps injury. Beckham was questionable after injuring his right shoulder last week in a loss to Arizona. He didn’t practice this week. Beckham’s return should help the injury-ravaged Browns (3-3), who won’t have quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s out with a shoulder injury. Cleveland is also missing running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt due to calf injuries and right tackle Jack Conklin. 

