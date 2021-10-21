Braves get Soler back for NLCS after positive COVID-19 test

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Atlanta Braves welcomed back outfielder Jorge Soler for Game 5 of the NL Championship Series after he was activated following his positive COVID-19 test. The Braves led the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 and had a chance to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a victory at Dodger Stadium. Soler hit a combined .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBIs with Kansas City and the Braves during the regular season. Manager Brian Snitker says Soler would be used off the bench. Soler was pulled from the lineup for Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee last week.