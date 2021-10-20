Skip to Content
Rutgers: High hopes after ending NCAA Tournament drought

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers ended a 30-year NCAA Tournament drought last season and walked away from the accomplishment a little disappointed. After beating Clemson in the opening round, the Scarlet Knights blew a nine-point lead against Houston in the final five minutes two days later. The Cougars went to the Final Four. Coach Steve Pikiell brings back five players from his eight-man rotation. Despite having three players in his rotation transfer, Pikiell thinks its the deepest team since he took over in 2016-17. The Scarlet Knights, who went 16-12 last season in making the show for the first time since 1991, are led by guard Geo Baker and forward Ron Harper Jr. 

