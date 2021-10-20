Patriots believe offense is better than it has performed

By GLEN FARLEY

Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The numbers are less than flattering. The New England Patriots head into Sunday’s game with the New York Jets ranked 27th in rushing offense, 26th in total offense, 24th in points per game and 19th in passing offense. And with 11 giveaways through six games, only Kansas City (14) and Jacksonville (12) have turned over the ball more often. Still, even in the wake of a 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys that dropped them to 2-4 on the season (0-4 at home), members of the team’s offense insist progress is being made.