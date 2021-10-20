Lille, Sevilla still winless after Champions League 0-0 draw

LILLE, France (AP) — Sevilla had the best chances to win in a tight and often dull game as it drew 0-0 at Lille in the Champions League. Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos went close with a curling shot saved late in the first half and a bicycle kick wide of the post in the second half. Sevilla should have done enough to secure a first win but instead sits in second place in Group G with three points from three games. Lille is third with two points. Austrian side Salzburg is top with seven points after beating last-place Wolfsburg 3-1 at home.