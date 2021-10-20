Skip to Content
LEADING OFF: LA homecoming for Braves’ Fried in NLCS Game 5

By The Associated Press

In the only playoff game of the night Thursday, the Atlanta Braves can win their first pennant in 22 years with a victory in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. Max Fried is scheduled to start for the Braves in his hometown, while Los Angeles was planning a bullpen game. Atlanta leads 3-1 in the best-of-seven series — same as last season. A year ago, the Dodgers also trailed 0-2 and 1-3 against Atlanta in the NLCS before roaring back to win three straight games at a neutral site in Texas on the way to the World Series title. Los Angeles has won six consecutive postseason elimination games dating to 2020.

