LaVine scores 34 points, Bulls beat Pistons 94-88 in opener

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams. Detroit’s Jerami Grant was off on an 11-foot baseline jumper with 50 seconds left, missing a chance to tie it. The Bulls sealed the victory by making free throws. The Pistons were without rookie guard Cade Cunningham due to a sprained right ankle. DeMar DeRozan had 17 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points in their Bulls debut.

The Associated Press

