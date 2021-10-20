Blues beat Golden Knights 3-1 to complete 3-0 trip

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko broke a tie midway through the third period in the St. Louis Blues’ 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Jordan Binnington made 42 saves, and Brandon Saad and Ivan Barbashev added goals for the Blues. St. Louis won all three games on its season-opening trip, also beating Colorado 5-3 and Arizona 7-4. William Karlsson opened the scoring for the Golden Knights, and Robin Lehner made 35 saves.