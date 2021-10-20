At 1-5, Dolphins insist playing with trust is imperative

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The message for the Miami Dolphins right now is simultaneously clear and tricky: Do better, but not necessarily do more. Translated, that’s the Dolphins’ way of telling players — even while mired in a five-game losing streak — to focus solely on their assignments right now and trust that the other 10 guys on the field at any given moment will do the same. It’s a tough ask with the season already in big trouble.