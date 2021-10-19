Inter gets 1st Champions League win, beats Sheriff 3-1

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan finally kick-started its Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win over previously unbeaten Sheriff. Džeko scored the opener and then set up Arturo Vidal for Inter’s second. That came shortly after Sébastien Thill had equalized for Sheriff. Stefan de Vrij all but sealed Inter’s first win of this season’s Champions League in the 67th minute. Sheriff remained top of Group D. It is level on points with Real Madrid but above the 13-time European champion because of a surprise victory when the two met in the last round. Inter is two points further back.