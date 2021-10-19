Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Golden State Warriors, who rallied from 10 points down to stun Lebron James, Anthony Davis and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 in a season opener. The loss spoiled opening night in Hollywood, where superstars James and Davis played brilliantly for three quarters before the Lakers went cold in the fourth quarter. James had 34 points and 11 rebounds and Davis had 30 points and 11 rebounds. No other Lakers scored in double figures. The Lakers had an 84-74 lead late in the third quarter after a jumper by Kent Bazemore, but the Warriors slowly closed the gap.