Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Rolovich becomes the first major college coach to lose his job over vaccination status. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars’ coach, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich applied for a religious exemption. The 42-year-old Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee at an annual salary of more than $3 million. Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will be elevated to acting coach starting with Saturday’s home game against BYU..