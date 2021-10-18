Schwarber slam gives Red Sox big lead in Game 3 of ALCS

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit Boston’s third grand slam in two games, a drive off José Urquidy in a six-run second, and the Red Sox took a 9-0 lead after three innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. Boston, seeking to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, became the first team with three slams in a postseason series. Schwarber drove a fastball to right on a 3-0 count for 6-0 lead. J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers hit slams in Game 2.