Bucks sign guard Grayson Allen to multiyear extension

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has signed a multi-year contract extension less than 2 ½ months after the team acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies. Allen joined the Bucks in an Aug. 7 trade that set guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round draft picks to Memphis. Allen posted career highs in scoring (10.6), rebounding (3.2) ad assists (2.2) last season in 50 games with the Grizzlies. The 26-year-old Allen averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds and 22.4 minutes in four preseason games with the Bucks.