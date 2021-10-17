Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and engineered three second-half touchdown drives to compensate for a pair of interceptions, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-13 comeback victory at Washington that got them back to .500. After throwing two picks before halftime, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter and put the game out of reach with a 24-yarder to Demarcus Robinson with 3:14 left in the fourth. In between, new starting running back Darrel Williams rushed for his second TD of the game to help Kansas City (3-3) avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss.