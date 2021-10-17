Lee Janzen wins Champions’ SAS Championship in playoff

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Lee Janzen made a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship. The 57-year-old Janzen also birdied the par-4 18th in regulation, holing a putt from the fringe, in a closing 5-under 67 in the regular-season finale. The two-time U.S. Open champion won the 2015 ACE Group Classic for his only other senior title. Jimenez finished with a 69 to match Janzen at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood. Jim Furyk and Alex Cejka were a stroke back. The top 72 players on the money list advanced to the playoffs.