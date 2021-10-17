Chris Tierney scores twice, Senators beat Stars 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Tierney scored on two second-period power plays and Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves in the Ottawa Senators’ 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa and Connor Brown had three assists to reach 100 for his career. Gustavsson played his first regular-season NHL game since May 12. The Senators improved to 2-1-0, rebounding from a 3-1 loss at Toronto on Saturday night in the second game of an opening home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs. Michael Raffl and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas. Anton Khudobin made 24 saves. He lost to Ottawa for the first time in his career after opening 8-0-2 against the Senators.