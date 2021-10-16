Skip to Content
UTSA routs Rice, reaches 7-0 for first time in team history

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trevor Hermanson and Corey Mayfield Jr. returned interceptions for touchdowns, UTSA allowed just 102 yards, and the Roadrunners rolled to a 45-0 homecoming victory over Rice. The Roadrunners, celebrating their 10th anniversary of football, improved to a program-best 7-0 and the seven-game winning streak is also a program high. Sincere McCormick carried 13 times for 117 yards, including an 81-yard non-scoring run, and UTSA totaled 261 yards on the ground. Frank Harris added 12-of-19 passing for 125 yards and two TDs. Ari Broussard had 10 carries for 61 yards rushing for the Owls.

