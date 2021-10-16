Skip to Content
UL Monroe upsets Liberty, 31-28 on late 53-yard field goal

MONROE, La. (AP) — Calum Sutherland kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal with under two minutes to play and Mark Williams preserved the victory with an interception as Louisiana-Monroe upset Liberty, 31-28. The Flames came into the game on a three-game win streak and were a 32-point favorite to win. Malik Willis ran for a touchdown and threw for another to stake Liberty to a 14-0 lead at halftime, but the Warhawks roared back by scoring 28 straight points in the third quarter.

