UAB blanks Southern Miss 34-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead UAB to a 34-0 win over Southern Miss. Noah Wilder had 14 tackles to lead a defense that held the Golden Eagles to 107 yards of offense and Grayson Cash blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone. Hopkins and Gerrit Prince hooked up for a 34-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter and then Cash made his big play on special teams barely a minute later to put the Blazers up 17-0.