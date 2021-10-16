Svechnikov, Teravainen score late, Hurricanes beat Preds 3-2

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored with 6:00 left in the third period, and Teuvo Teravainen added a late empty-net goal as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-2. Jesper Fast also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 38 saves for Carolina, which has won its first two games. Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, who have lost their first two games. Juuse Saros finished with 29 saves.