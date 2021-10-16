Skip to Content
No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams’ starting debut

BY JOE BUETTNER
Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday night. The freshman unseated Spencer Rattler as the starter after leading a comeback victory over Texas last week in Dallas. He started fast against TCU with an opening 75-yard touchdown drive that took just under three minutes. Williams was 18 of 23 and ran for 81 yards on nine carries. He had a 41-yard scoring run, juking a defender at the line of scrimmage and taking off. Oklahoma had three consecutive touchdown drives to open the third quarter, including two touchdown connections between Williams and Jadon Haselwood. 

