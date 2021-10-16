Muskett, Monmouth defeat Campbell 34-17 in Big South clash

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for 286 yards with three touchdowns and Monmouth rallied past Campbell 34-17, holding onto first place in the Big South Conference. Lonnie Moore IV made seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown while Terrance Greene had two touchdown catches and 104 yards receiving for Monmouth. Campbell was led by Wiley Hartley’s 314 yards passing with Caleb Snead catching six passes for 178 yards. Harley and Snead hooked up for a 43-yard touchdown, and Hartley also tossed a 31-yarder to Cameron Bent for the Camels’ final score.