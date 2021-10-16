Missouri State rolls past Indiana State 37-7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley passed for three touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 37-7 homecoming victory over Indiana State. Shelley completed only 11 passes but had 225 yards through the air. Two of his touchdowns went to Tyrone Scott, who had three receptions for 106 yards. The third TD pass was to Xavier Lane, who had three receptions for 75 yards. Shelley entered the game averaging 333 yards passing, 10th in the FCS, but the Bears turned to their running game in this one, rushing 45 times for 190 yards. Tobias Little led the balanced effort with 54 yards on nine carries.