Missed opportunities hurt Huskers in 30-23 loss to Minnesota

By PATRICK DONNELLY
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tanner Morgan threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and Bryce Williams rushed for 127 yards and another score as Minnesota defeated Nebraska 30-23. The Gophers dominated the first half, taking a 21-9 lead behind near-perfect passing from Morgan. But Nebraska flipped the script in the second half, forcing two interceptions to get back into the game. However, a number of missed opportunities prevented the Huskers from taking the lead and allowed Minnesota to hang on.

The Associated Press

