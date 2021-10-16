Marist holds off late Dayton drive in 20-17 win

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mekhai Johnson scored two touchdowns in the second quarter — one on a 91-yard kickoff return — and Marist held off Dayton 20-17 to remain unbeaten in Pioneer League. Dayton cut the gap to three points, but after reaching a third-and-2 at the Marist 43 on a final drive, the Red Foxes defense stuffed Jake Chisholm for no gain and then forced Jack Cook to throw incomplete into tight coverage on fourth down to take over and run the clock down. Cook went 21-of-29 passing for 217 yards with a touchdown — his 60th, placing him as Dayton’s all-time leader in TD passes thrown.