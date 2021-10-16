Crackdown on taunting is working the way the NFL intended

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL’s crackdown on unsportsmanlike penalties is working the way the league intended. Officials threw 11 flags for taunting in the first two weeks of this season — the same number called in the entire 2020 season for the same foul — but only three over the next three weeks. NFL executive Troy Vincent tells The Associated Press: “We’re right where we need to be and we’re now seeing the correction we were looking for.” The league’s decision to emphasize these calls came directly from the NFL Competition Committee and the Coaches’ Subcommittee. Members from both groups include team owners, presidents, general managers and coaches, including Mike Tomlin, Ron Rivera and Andy Reid.