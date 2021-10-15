Packers winning despite struggling in red-zone situations

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers aren’t striking gold as often whenever they get near the goal line. But it’s been an entirely different story for Packers opponents. The Packers are scoring touchdowns on 55% of their red-zone possessions – down from 76.8% last year – to rank 27th out of 32 NFL teams. The offense’s struggles once the Packers reach the 20 are particularly glaring because Green Bay opponents have scored touchdowns each of the 13 times the Packers have allowed them to reach the red zone.