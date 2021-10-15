Skip to Content
Leader PSG needs late Mbappe penalty to scrape past Angers

PARIS (AP) — Runaway French leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a late penalty from striker Kylian Mbappe to come from behind and scrape a 2-1 win against Angers. PSG won its opening eight games but was soundly beaten by Rennes in its last game and looked out of sorts again without managing a shot on target in the first half. PSG has needed injury-time goals despite an armada of attacking talent and a huge squad, and produced another late winner at home. Mbappe slotted in from the spot in the 87th minute.

