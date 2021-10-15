Canucks score twice in shootout, beat Flyers 5-4

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored shootout goals and Vancouver scored four times in the second period to lead the Canucks past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4. Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux scored over the final 2:17 of regulation in the Flyers’ season opener that tied the game at 4-all. Vancouver won its first game of the season. Vasily Podkolzin scored his first NHL goal and Alex Chiasson, Pettersson and Miller also had one against Flyers goalie Carter Hart in the second period. Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee also scored for Philadelphia.