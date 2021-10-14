Young guns: Jackson faces Herbert when Ravens host Chargers

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert face off in an impressive young quarterback matchup when the Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It’s the first meeting between the teams since the Chargers won at Baltimore in Jackson’s postseason debut three seasons ago. The Ravens’ defense is reeling a bit after allowing Carson Wentz of the Colts to pass for 402 yards, although Baltimore did win in overtime. Expect Los Angeles to test the Baltimore defensive backs early and often.