Giants’ Barkley frustrated by ankle, Jones making progress

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is dealing with frustration after working almost a year to get back on the field. The fourth-year player sprained his left ankle in the Giants’ 44-20 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas last Sunday. He has almost no chance to play this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay both have not practiced this week. The surprise for the 1-4 Giants is quarterback Daniel Jones is making steady progress after sustaining a concussion. He has a shot to play Sunday.