Fins, Jags go to great lengths (4,500 miles) to end skids

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Miami and Jacksonville have two of the NFL’s longest current losing streaks. The Dolphins have dropped four in a row by a combined 76 points. The Jaguars’ skid stands at 20, the longest in the league in nearly five decades and six shy of the record. The teams went to great lengths this week – literally – in hopes of getting a victory. The Dolphins (1-4) and Jaguars (0-5) traveled roughly 4,500 miles (7,242 kilometers) to play in London. That’s some trip for teams that reside in the same state about a five-hour drive apart. They will meet Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, both desperate to end slides.