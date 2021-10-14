Cowboys looking to end six-game losing streak vs. Patriots

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Cowboys will look to snap a six-game losing streak against New England when they visit the Patriots. Dallas is 0-5 against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era. The last Dallas victory was in 1996. That victory was the last of seven straight to start the series for Dallas. The Patriots held Houston to 67 yards on the ground last week. They’ll need another big performance against a Dallas team that features the duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who have combined for six rushing touchdowns on the season.