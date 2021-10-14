Barcelona starts critical 3-game home stint for Koeman

AP National Sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona hosts Valencia on Sunday to start a three-game home stint that Ronald Koeman has said must mark a turnaround for his beleaguered team. Koeman has had a two-week international break to regroup after a tumultuous stretch for Barcelona. Club president Joan Laporta publicly supported Koeman after two painful losses in the Champions League as the team adapts to life without Lionel Messi. But Koeman acknowledges that a Barcelona coach must always produce results. Barcelona faces Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League and Real Madrid within the week after the match against Valencia.