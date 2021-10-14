WCup qualifiers: Brazil beats Uruguay, Argentina over Peru

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Leaders Brazil easily beat Uruguay 4-1 in a South American World Cup qualifying match to put the team in standby mode for its direct spot at Qatar next year. A home win against Colombia in November will put the team in Qatar with several matches in hand. Second-place Argentina beat Peru 1-0 a few hours earlier despite an unimpressive performance. Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match in Buenos Aires with a header in the 43rd minute. Ecuador remains in third spot with 17 points after a 0-0 draw at Colombia, which has 16 points in fourth and is marginally ahead of Uruguay.