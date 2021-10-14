Anton Forsberg makes 46 saves, Senators beat Maple Leafs 3-2

AP National Sports

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made a career-high 46 saves and the Ottawa Senators scored three times in the first period in a season-opening 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Playing hours after the Senators signed Brady Tkachuk to a seven-year contract extension, Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist and Chris Tierney and Alex Formenton also scored. Forsberg started with Matt Murray fighting a cold. Toronto goalie Peter Mrazek left the game after sustaining a groin injury on the final play of the second period. He made 23 saves, and Jack Campbell — the winner Wednesday night at home against Montreal — stopped 10 shots in the third. Former Ottawa captain Jason Spezza and William Nylander had power-play goals for Toronto.