US pairs skater Calalang cleared of drug violation

By BARRY WILNER
AP Sports Writer

In elite figure skating, makeup can be as important a tool as a boot and blade. It also can sideline an Olympic contender. Jessica Calalang, a U.S. pairs skater and potential member of the team for next February’s Winter Games in Beijing, recently had a suspension from the sport overturned. Calalang had tested positive for a banned substance back in January at the national championships, and it took eight months for her name to be cleared.

