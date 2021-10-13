Titans’ Julio Jones back at practice after missing 2 games

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans wide receiver Julio Jones returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games with an injured hamstring. Both Jones and A.J. Brown practiced during the portion open to reporters. Jones ran well during the individual drills. Brown returned last week in a win over the Jaguars from his own injured hamstring. Brown was hurt early in a win over Indianapolis on Sept. 26. Jones hurt his hamstring in that game as well. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver played only nine games last season with Atlanta because of a nagging hamstring injury. Jones still leads the Titans with 204 yards receiving.