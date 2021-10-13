Steelers offense plots a path forward without Smith-Schuster

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for life without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The popular Smith-Schuster is out for the season after injuring his right shoulder in a win over Denver last weekend. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says no single player can replace Smith-Schuster, adding it will take a group effort. Smith-Schuster developed a reputation as one of the league’s tougher wide receivers and was often Roethlisberger’s most trusted target on third downs. James Washington figures to see an uptick in playing time in Smith-Schuster’s absence. The Steelers host Seattle in Week 6.