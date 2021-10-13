Raphinha: Brazil’s new hope in World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Winger Raphinha has become the new hope for Brazil in World Cup qualifiers and is likely to start Thursday’s match against Uruguay in Manaus. The 24-year-old Leeds player was a key for Brazil in the 3-1 win at Venezuela and the 0-0 draw at Colombia. He came off the bench in both matches. Raphinha could have played for Italy — his father is Italian — but chose to play for Brazil. Brazil leads the South American qualifying group with 28 points after 10 matches and has nearly secured a spot for Qatar.