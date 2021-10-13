Old, new faces finding production at linebacker for Patriots

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When the Patriots have been good on defense, it has usually meant they’ve gotten good play at linebacker. It’s true again this season with offseason addition Matt Judon thriving in his first season in New England while leading the team with 6 1/2 sacks. He has fit right in with a group that includes veterans such as Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy as well Jamie Collins, who recently returned for this third stint with the team.