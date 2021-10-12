Jarry has 26 saves, Penguins beat Lightning 6-2 in opener

AP National Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in the regular-season opener. Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues also had a goal for the Penguins, who played without injured stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The final three Pittsburgh goals were into an empty net. Tampa Bay got goals from Anthony Cirelli and Andrew Killorn, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots.