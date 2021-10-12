Fan unrest as Hungary draws at England; Poland walks off

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Crowd trouble marred World Cup qualifiers as Hungary fans clashed with police during a 1-1 draw against England at Wembley Stadium and Poland’s players walked off in Albania after bottles were hurled in another Group I match. Karol Świderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minutes when the visiting Poles were targeted, leading to the game being suspended for around 20 minutes. The disorder in England happened around kickoff after home players taking a knee had been booed by the visiting fans. John Stones equalized for Group I leader England, canceling out Roland Sallai’s penalty.