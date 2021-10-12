AP Source: Cardinals LB Jones tests positive for COVID-19

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones has been put on NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday because of a positive test, according to a person with knowledge of the result. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move has not been officially announced. The development means Jones could miss the Cardinals’ upcoming game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The 31-year-old Jones is one of the league’s elite pass rushers and was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a five-sack performance in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans.