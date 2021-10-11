Toney apologizes for ejection in loss to Dallas Cowboys

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney had his best game of his short NFL career, and had to apologize for it. The Giants had no problem with his 10 catches for 189 yards in the 44-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. Getting kicked out of the game in the fourth quarter for punching Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee didn’t sit well with coach Joe Judge. He had some choice words for the 20th overall pick in the draft as he left the field. Toney could face a suspension by the league for the incident.