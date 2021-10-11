Texas defense needs quick fix ahead of No. 12 Oklahoma State

AP National Sports

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No. 25 Texas is coming off a 55-48 loss to Oklahoma. The Longhorns say there is no panic ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 12 Oklahoma State. But there’s definitely a need for some urgency if Texas wants to make the Big 12 title game. The Longhorns surrendered 662 total yards to Oklahoma, including 339 on the ground. Oklahoma State comes in with a perfect 5-0 record and a bruising running game.