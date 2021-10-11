Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:57 pm

No. 11 Kentucky loses DT Oxendine with lower leg injury

KEYT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury sustained in the No. 11 Wildcats’ 42-21 win over LSU. Stoops wasn’t more specific about Oxendine’s injury but called it a “big loss” considering Kentucky has already lost nose guard Marquan McCall in the win over Florida with what he described as a lower extremity injury. The announcement comes as Oxendine was named Southeastern Conference co-defensive line player of the week after the sophomore recorded two sacks among three tackles in the win over LSU.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content