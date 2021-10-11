LEADING OFF: Braves make their pitch to close out Brewers

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Boosted by a sharp start from Ian Anderson, Braves pitchers have now thrown 19 straight scoreless innings against Milwaukee in the NL Division Series. Christian Yelich, Avisaíl García and the Brewers have lost two games in a row by identical 3-0 scores. Atlanta leads 2-1 and can clinch the series at home in Game 4. Anderson combined with four relievers on a five-hitter in Monday’s win. Milwaukee’s only runs in the series came on a two-run homer by Rowdy Tellez in the eighth inning of the opener.